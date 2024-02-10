Ohio businessman and Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that, if nominated, he would “expose” how Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) has been a “disaster” for working-class Ohioans.

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle about the coming Ohio Senate Republican primary. Asked how he would take on Brown, who often portrays himself as a populist Democrat, Moreno explained how Brown is just a leftist who does not represent the Buckeye State’s values.

He said, “This guy is a puppet for Joe Biden, he’s a lap dog for Elizabeth Warren, he’s a guy who has zero experience, zero knowledge about any of the topics – that is in charge of regulating, for example, banking and digital currency. This is a guy who is a far left extremist that would actually probably be even too far left for New York or Massachusetts.”

“Number two, we’re going to point out that this guy has been there too long. As you know Matt, 80 percent of Americans are for term limits. Sherrod Brown used to be for term limits 30 years ago. This has overstayed his welcome in Washington, DC. He’s old, he’s tired. He’s somebody who’s well past his prime. He votes dramatically left of Ohio values,” he added.

Moreno continued, “He’s a guy who’s all in for electric cars, who’s going to destroy our auto industry. His policies has been a disaster for the very working-class people he pretends to represent and want to help.”

Moreno said he would “expose” how Brown is a leftist and has done nothing for working-class Ohioans.

The Ohio conservative said if he were elected, he would serve two terms, then return to his roots in Ohio.

“If I have the honor of being elected five weeks from Tuesday, I will serve exactly two terms and I’m coming home,” Moreno said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.