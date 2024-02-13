Joe Biden Rages at Mayorkas Impeachment: ‘Petty Political Games’

Former President Joe Biden raged after House Republicans successfully impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, accusing them of playing “petty political games.”

As Breitbart News reported, House Republicans impeached Mayorkas on Tuesday with a narrow vote of 214 to 213 – the first cabinet official to be impeached since William Belknap in 1876.

“Secretary Mayorkas’s willful refusal to enforce federal law created an unprecedented crisis at our southern border and left innocent Americans to pay the price,” Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. “Because Mayorkas failed to do the honorable thing by resigning, House Republicans fulfilled our Constitutional duty by voting to impeach.”

Following the vote, Joe Biden said that “History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship.”

“Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who came to the United States with his family as political refugees, has spent more than two decades serving America with integrity in a decorated career in law enforcement and public service,” he said. “From his time in the Justice Department as a U.S. Attorney to his service as Deputy Secretary and now Secretary of Homeland Security, he has upheld the rule of law faithfully and has demonstrated a deep commitment to the values that make our nation great.”

House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas last week on a 216-214 vote. Though it passed the House this week, the U.S. Senate will likely fail to convict him.

“Congress needs to act to give me, Secretary Mayorkas, and my administration the tools and resources needed to address the situation at the border,” Biden raged. “The House also needs to pass the Senate’s national security supplemental right away. We will continue pursuing real solutions to the challenges Americans face, and House Republicans have to decide whether to join us to solve the problem or keep playing politics with the border.”

