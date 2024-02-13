More foreign nationals have arrived in the United States through President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline at the southern border than residents live in San Francisco, California, new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data reveals.

On Tuesday, CBP released illegal immigration figures for last month. The data shows that about 825,000 foreign nationals have been released into the U.S. interior via Biden’s parole pipeline from January 2023 through January 2024.

This is a foreign population that exceeds the resident populations of all major cities represented at this year’s Super Bowl — San Francisco, California; Kansas City, Missouri; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The number of foreign nationals released into the U.S. through the parole pipeline is also about one-tenth of New York City’s 8.5 million-strong resident population, where the National Football League (NFL) is headquartered.

Biden’s parole pipeline, which makes up just a portion of his catch and release network at the border, includes the migrant mobile app known as “CBP One” and so-called “humanitarian parole.”

From January 2023 through January 2024, about 465,000 foreign nationals were released into the U.S. interior through the migrant mobile app. The app allows users in Mexico to schedule appointments at the border to be released into the country.

During the same period, close to 360,000 foreign nationals were released into the U.S. interior with humanitarian parole.

The economic and social implications on Americans from mass immigration have been well documented.

This week, for example, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) made clear that mass immigration to the U.S. “will put downward pressure on average real wages in the near term” for America’s working and middle class while projecting that “average real wages are expected to be slightly lower by 2034 than they would be otherwise.”

Meanwhile, mass immigration is helping to drive up housing demand, which in turn increases housing prices for Americans looking to buy.

In Massachusetts, a sanctuary state, Gov. Maura Healey (D) has taken unprecedented measures by asking residents to house tens of thousands of newly arrived border crossers who have little means to afford homes and rents in the state.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.