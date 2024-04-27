It would send a strong message if former President Donald Trump visits minority communities in New York, showing he is a “man of the people,” former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that the former president would receive a “hero’s welcome” holding rallies in places such as Madison Square Garden.

When asked if Trump should hold a rally at Madison Square Garden, making a play for New York, Zeldin said the former president absolutely should.

“Yes, absolutely. He should do it, and he will sell it out. President Trump, when he shows up, if he shows up in a place like Madison Square Garden or Yankee Stadium or Citi Field, or the Barclays Center for any of these sporting events or UFC matches that are going on, he’s getting these hero’s welcome. He will continue to get that type of reception if he continues to show up in these big arenas,” he said, noting that President Biden does not receive the same welcome.

“When somebody like President Trump shows up at one of these venues — he should have the rally. … I think that the event in what they call the world’s most famous arena would be something that would send shockwaves across this entire country,” Zeldin said. “The reception would be amazing. I can’t wait to see it actually happen.”

LISTEN:

Zeldin said he believes Trump should continue to campaign in these cities, some of the bluest places, and if he does, the former congressman believes many on the left “would be surprised to see how well he’d be received.”

“Keep campaigning inside of these cities; hit the issues that matter. Most of these longtime Democratic voters who have been getting screwed by democratic policies, they are fed up with the Democratic Party. They want to try something new. President Trump proved during four years in office that he’s representing so many of these communities well. He wants to keep these families safer, more prosperous, higher quality education, and combat illegal immigration. So much of what these Democrat voters are saying they want going different in this country, President Trump shows up with a formula to be able to get it done and make their lives better,” Zeldin continued.

“Keep it up, and it creates a massive math problem for the Democrats because President Trump will be carving up their base in so many different ways it would be glorious to watch,” he continued, noting that Trump should visit a black church “whether it be Harlem or East New York in Brooklyn.”

“I think he should go do an interview on The Breakfast Club. Go in studio with Charlamagne tha God, and I think that he can do a great job holding his own. He should get into South Bronx and visit with the Hispanic community there. They have longtime Democrats, including longtime Democrat elected officials, who want President Trump to come. They will give him the hero’s welcome he deserves. They want to work with him because they care that much about their city, state, and country,” Zeldin said, explaining that visiting these communities is the type of grassroots campaign events that show Trump is truly a “man of the people.”

“And what I love most about it is how natural he is in that — in that environment,” Zeldin said, noting that President Biden does not receive the same reception in these places.

“It’s painful, we cringe watching it. … But President Trump shows up in these places and people start saying to themselves, you know what, if President Trump can get that type of reception here in New York City, he can get this reception — type of reception just about anywhere in this state, like New York, or places like New Jersey or Minnesota,” Zeldin said, expressing confidence that Trump can expand the map.

