Don Jr. Calls for Replacing All of the Pro-Ukraine Senate GOP Leaders

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday called for Republican Senate leaders who voted for the Ukraine aid bill to be replaced, after the Senate voted to pass the $95 billion bill that contained $61 billion for the Ukraine War.

Trump Jr. in a post on X listed those who voted against the bill and those who voted for it, saying “they need to be replaced”:

Only 2 members of Senate GOP Leadership opposed the Ukraine First funding bill- @SteveDaines & @barrassoforwyo. The rest of GOP Leadership stood with DEMOCRATS to send billions more to Ukraine- @LeaderMcConnell, @SenJohnThune, @SenCapito & @joniernst. They need to be replaced.Only 2 members of Senate GOP Leadership opposed the Ukraine First funding bill-

In total, 22 Republicans voted with Democrats to pass the bill: Sens. John Boozman (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hoeven (R-ND), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Todd Young (R-IN).

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said, however, he has no plans to put the package on the House floor for a vote anytime soon.

🚨🚨🚨NEWS — just caught up with @SpeakerJohnson I asked if he thought he’d put the senate aid bill on the floor. No. He won’t. “I certainly don’t right now. We're dealing with the appropriations process. We have immediate deadlines upon us and that's where the attention f… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 13, 2024

