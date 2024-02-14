Huma Abedin, former aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced Democrat politician Anthony Weiner, has reportedly been dating the son of billionaire and left-wing activist George Soros.

Abedin went public with her relationship with Alex Soros on Wednesday, who is 10 years her junior, when she shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of the two enjoying a Valentine’s Day date in Paris. The shared image featured the 47-year-old Abedin cuddling next to the 38-year-old Alex in a booth with the phrase “Happy Valentine’s Day” posted in red letters above their heads. Per the Daily Mail:

For much of his life, Alex was known as a playboy heir who threw lavish parties in the Hamptons and attended many a red carpet event – until last year when he was named as the official heir to his father’s $25 billion Open Society Foundations (OSF) empire in a shock decision that saw him usurp his older brother Jonathan in a corporate battle that many likened to the HBO series Succession.

Alex told the Wall Street Journal that he will be more politically active than his father and will finance far-left causes like abortion rights. He also expressed fear of a second Donald Trump presidency and pledged to spend money on Democrat politicians.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported in January, a Soros-funded group has been spending big dollars in the effort to flip Texas blue in the coming election.

“A political action committee (PAC), financially backed by billionaire George Soros, is looking to “turn Texas blue” this year as other left-wing groups have expressed increasing interest in turning the state blue with the help of mass immigration,” said the report.

“Texas Majority PAC, run by consultants who worked for Beto O’Rourke’s failed gubernatorial campaign, is being partially funded by Soros, who has a net worth of $6.7 billion and remains one of the biggest donors to Democrats in the United States,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.