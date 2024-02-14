Putin: Biden Better for Russia Than Trump, ‘More Predictable’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said President Joe Biden would be better for Russia than Donald Trump, calling him “old school” and “predictable.”

Putin expressed his feelings about Biden during an interview with broadcaster Rossiya 1 TV.

“[Biden] is a more experienced, predictable person. He is a politician of the old school. But we will work with any leader of the United States, who is trusted by the American people,” Putin said.

Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor country, Ukraine, during Biden’s presidency.

During the same interview, Putin also said that he believes reports of Biden’s cognitive decline to be overdone.

“When I met with Biden in Switzerland — it was, indeed, a few years ago, three years — even then there were talks about him being incompetent. I saw nothing of the sort. Yes, he glanced at his notes. Honestly, I glanced at mine too,” Putin said. “There’s nothing to it.”

Putin said he had less to fear about Biden’s health than with Washington’s position on Russia, which he called, “extremely harmful and erroneous.”

The White House responded to Putin’s comments on Wednesday, urging him to stay away.

“Mr. Putin should stay out of America’s elections,” said White House spokesperson Andrew Bates.

Critics of former President Donald Trump long accused him of being a “Russian asset” or “Putin’s puppet” due to his willingness to have diplomatic relations with the country while maintaining a tough foreign policy designed to forbid him from aggressive maneuvers.

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin said that he had no plans to invade Poland, a NATO member, and risk starting World War III.

“It is absolutely out of the question. You just don’t have to be any kind of analyst. It goes against common sense to get involved in some kind of a global war and a global war will bring all humanity to the brink of destruction. It’s obvious,” he said.

