Tony Bobulinski’s attorney, Stefan Passantino, ripped House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) for misrepresenting his client’s testimony before the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.
Bobulinski’s testimony was significant because he is one of the most knowledgeable and forthcoming former associates of the Bidens.
Bobulinski provided House investigators with four key allegations about Joe Biden’s role in the family business:
- Joe Biden maintained “plausible deniability” while his family business raked in millions from several foreign entities, including CEFC China Energy Co.
- CEFC, a CCP-linked entity, tried to infiltrate the Obama administration in which it “successfully” compromised Joe Biden.
- Joe Biden was “the brand” the Bidens sold to enrich the family.
- Joe Biden “enabled” his son Hunter Biden to sell access to Joe Biden to some of the U.S.’s “most dangerous adversaries.”
In a press release after Bobulinski’s eight-hour testimony, Raskin claimed Bobulinski “did not provide any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, nor did he provide any evidence at all that President Biden was involved in his family’s business dealings.”
Passantino slammed Raskin for “grotesque mischaracterizations” of his client’s words.
“Minority assassination of Mr. Bobulinski’s character and grotesque mischaracterizations of his words will only serve to highlight the gaslighting and vilification Mr. Bobulinski has endured since he reluctantly came forward almost four years ago to share with the public the facts of his business experience with the Biden family,” Passantino wrote in a letter obtained by Breitbart News:
Mr. Bobulinski will vigorously defend his honor, reputation and patriotism against all who choose to ignore the facts and deflect from the truth by issuing falsehoods and engaging in rank character assassination. The truth is coming – and those who choose to knowingly perpetuate false narratives by dishonestly attacking Mr. Bobulinski will find themselves on the wrong side of history.
In May 2017, Bobulinski met Joe Biden in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton Hotel to discuss business with CEFC, an entity closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party. In 2020, Bobulinski confirmed the infamous message about a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy” in reference to Joe Biden.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.