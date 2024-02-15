Tony Bobulinski’s attorney, Stefan Passantino, ripped House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) for misrepresenting his client’s testimony before the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Bobulinski’s testimony was significant because he is one of the most knowledgeable and forthcoming former associates of the Bidens.

Bobulinski provided House investigators with four key allegations about Joe Biden’s role in the family business:

Joe Biden maintained “plausible deniability” while his family business raked in millions from several foreign entities, including CEFC China Energy Co. CEFC, a CCP-linked entity, tried to infiltrate the Obama administration in which it “successfully” compromised Joe Biden. Joe Biden was “the brand” the Bidens sold to enrich the family. Joe Biden “enabled” his son Hunter Biden to sell access to Joe Biden to some of the U.S.’s “most dangerous adversaries.”

In a press release after Bobulinski’s eight-hour testimony, Raskin claimed Bobulinski “did not provide any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden, nor did he provide any evidence at all that President Biden was involved in his family’s business dealings.”

Passantino slammed Raskin for “grotesque mischaracterizations” of his client’s words.