The House will vote on formally opening an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden on Wednesday to enable the enforcement of subpoenas and empower the gathering of evidence about whether the president is compromised and “traded official acts for foreign dollars,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote in a Tuesday USA Today op-ed.

Johnson’s op-ed sets the stage for the full House vote after the White House refused to comply with House investigators’ request for relevant documentation and records. The vote will be a test for House Republicans, who hold a slight majority over House Democrats. The measure will need nearly all Republican support.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened an “impeachment inquiry” on September 12, but lawmakers did not vote to approve the measure.

to approve the measure. If the impeachment inquiry receives majority support on the House floor, the inquiry will be formally adopted, a status that Johnson says will help the House’s inquiry obtain information blocked by the White House.

Johnson, a constitutional lawyer and former member of the House Judiciary Committee, cited six cases of mounting evidence against Joe Biden that “cannot be ignored”:

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China. Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates at least 22 times. Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the business. Joe Biden received “direct monthly payments” from Hunter Biden’s “Owasco PC” business account, which received “payments from Chinese-state linked companies and other foreign nationals and companies.” Investigators flagged the Justice Department’s “deviations” in the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden. An FBI FD-1023 form alleges Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe while vice president.

“The House will likely need to go to court to enforce its subpoenas, and opening a formal inquiry – backed by a vote of the full body – puts us in the strongest legal position to gather the evidence and provide transparency to the American people,” Johnson wrote:

The American people have a right to know whether the president − through his family − traded official acts for foreign dollars, whether the president is compromised and whether Joe Biden abused his power as president to impede or obstruct the investigation into Hunter Biden. As we have done all along, House Republicans will continue to follow the facts where they lead.

House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

