Unnamed Republican lawmakers allegedly fear “there’s no evidence” of wrongdoing against President Joe Biden to open an impeachment inquiry, Politico Playbook claimed Wednesday.

Politico, which continually works to suppress the Biden family business scandal, wrote an article in its morning newsletter that suggested some Republicans are concerned about the lack of evidence against Joe Biden to open an impeachment inquiry.

The publication did not cite any particular lawmakers, claiming only that they were “moderate Republicans in Biden-won districts.”

Republican lawmakers are “privately fretting that there’s no evidence to back up their conservative colleagues’ accusations that the president benefited from his son’s swampy gigs,” Politico wrote.

“We haven’t proven the case for impeachment yet,” Politico quoted an alleged, unnamed senior aide. “How can you start impeachment? We haven’t done what you need to do to start impeachment. There is no way we’d get the votes.”

Politico used the unnamed individuals to argue that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does not have enough votes (218) to launch an impeachment inquiry.

An impeachment inquiry, however, does not require a full House vote. In 2019, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) did not require a full House vote to open an inquiry into former President Donald Trump.

The purpose of an impeachment inquiry is to gather relevant information to justify an impeachment trial in the Senate, according to McCarthy.

“There’s a lot of questions still,” McCarthy said Sunday. “And to be able to get the answers to these questions, you would need an impeachment inquiry to empower Congress, Republicans, and Democrats to be able to get the answers that the American people deserve to know.”

Powerful allegations continue to mount against the president. The allegations include, but are not limited to, photos, texts, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies:

Biden family suspicious activity reports of w ire transfers Texts Emails WhatsApp messages Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy” Two whistleblower testimonies FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and a Burisma executive FBI informant alleging bribes Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad Former White House Aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts Hunter paying for Joe Biden’s expenses Email aliases

The allegations demand an immediate impeachment inquiry, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and House Judiciary Committee member Harriet Hageman (R-WY) told Breitbart News.

“I don’t know how anybody will take us seriously if we can’t vote on impeachment inquiry,” Greene said about voters. “If you can’t vote for impeachment on Joe Biden, then how can you dare to even claim you’re willing to drain the swamp? You’re not!” she said.

“There is more than enough evidence to open an inquiry into Biden Corruption, LLC,” Hageman added. “Months ago, I made clear that an impeachment inquiry into the president should be opened, and since then, we’ve only seen more evidence to support it.”

