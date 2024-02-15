Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) refused to condemn the rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas in its war against Israel, the lone member in the House chamber Wednesday not voting for an overwhelmingly bipartisan resolution.

Tlaib voted “present” for a measure, introduced by her Democrat colleague Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), to condemn the many documented sexual crimes committed by Hamas.

The rare bipartisan measure received 418 affirmative votes and no nays – as well as Tlaib’s shocking “present.”

Tlaib said the resolution “falls well short of also acknowledging the sexual abuse of Palestinians.”

We all have a responsibility to denounce sexual violence in all forms, regardless of who is responsible. War crimes cannot justify more war crimes. This resolution falls well short of also acknowledging the sexual abuse of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/T4kdm1WXxk — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) February 14, 2024

In remarks on the House floor, Tlaib said, “While the resolution on the floor today rightfully denounces any sexual violence by Hamas, I am disturbed that it completely ignores and erases any sexual violence and abuse committed by the Israeli forces against Palestinians, especially children.”

Horrific evidence has emerged of crimes perpetrated on Israeli captives by Hamas, earning global condemnation after the terrorist organization’s unprovoked attack in October 2023.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) – who has faced fierce backlash and accusations of threatening to “make the U.S. bow to Somali interests” after a clip emerged appearing to show her telling Somali Americans that her first priority in office is not America, but Somalia – did not make the vote.

It is not immediately clear why Omar was not in attendance.

