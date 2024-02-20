Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) has been criticized by conservatives for opposing measures that would crack down on illegal immigration as the Keystone State experiences a “surge” of illegal immigrant crime.

Sean Parnell, a conservative who previously ran for Senate, shared a news report about how illegal alien gangs are stealing “large quantities of merchandise” from across the state.

Parnell noted that Casey in 2021 opposed a measure ensuring that illegal alien criminals would not be granted amnesty.

He wrote, “Worth pointing out: As illegal immigrant crime surges in Pennsylvania, our radical leftwing Senator Bob Casey voted against an amendment in 2021 to prevent illegals who have been charged with a crime from being granted amnesty.”

“Reminder: Senator Bob Casey of PA stood by Biden as he reversed Trump’s immigration policies and opened our border up to an invasion of illegal immigrants. Had Bob Casey actually done his job and fought to keep our border secure, crimes like this wouldn’t be happening,” Andrew Surabian, a former Trump White House staffer, wrote.

Indeed, Casey voted 2021 in lockstep with Senate Democrats to oppose an amendment offered by Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The amendment’s statement of purpose reads, “To establish a deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to prohibiting illegal aliens with criminal records from receiving conditional or lawful permanent resident status in the United States.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.