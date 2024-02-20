Frank LaRose Lies About His Opposition to Deporting Illegal Aliens

Ohio Secretary of State and Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose during a debate on Monday night lied about his prior position on deporting illegal aliens, ignoring his previous support for amnesty.

LaRose, during a debate with state Sen. Matt Dolan and businessman Bernie Moreno, claimed he supported deporting illegal aliens and called for “no amnesty” of illegal aliens.

“We also need to be clear about deportation. Anybody that came here illegally should be deported. I’ve said that we need to start with the Biden surge. We need to go on to the dangerous people and keep working until we’ve deported everyone that we possibly can,” LaRose said. “And next, no amnesty. It needs to be clear: no citizenship, no birthright citizenship, no access to the asylum process for anyone that comes into this country illegally.”

But during a debate in October, LaRose said, “It’s not realistic to take 20 million consumers out of the economy.”

Frank LaRose endorses AMNESTY and then gets called out by Bernie Moreno at last night's Ohio US Senate Candidate Forum: "It's not realistic to take 20 million consumers out of the economy, to take 20 million workers out of the economy." – @FrankLaRose "I am deeply offended by… pic.twitter.com/yBJwoN4cF3 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 16, 2023

“I am deeply offended by the fact that this country rewards people who cut in front of the millions of people who are waiting. You’re rewarding them by allowing them to stay,” Moreno said during the October debate.

“Frank LaRose has … previously endorsed amnesty, period,” Moreno spokeswoman Reagan McCarthy said in a written statement. “There is only one candidate on stage tonight who will be tough on illegal immigration, and that is Bernie Moreno. Ohioans can’t trust LaRose to stand for border security and crack down on the illegal immigration crisis that is plaguing our nation.”

