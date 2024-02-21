Alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein had a surveillance room in his New York mansion where staffers monitored his victims and guests, according to a lawsuit.

A lawsuit filed by two of Epstein’s accusers said that Epstein would give his abuse victims car services and cell phones to track their every move, find “dirt” on them, and offer hundreds of dollars in “hush money” to silence them.

The New York Post continued:

The details were laid bare in the new civil suit — filed in Manhattan federal court — that alleges the “complex, sophisticated sex-trafficking venture” Epstein was able to operate for years wouldn’t have been possible without two of the disgraced financier’s closest advisers: personal lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn. Epstein accuser Danielle Bensky and another woman, identified only as Jane Doe 3, filed a complaint against the two men on Friday, alleging they helped build the “complex financial infrastructure” that Epstein relied on to sexually abuse hundreds of teens and young women.

The lawsuit reportedly does not address what happened to the surveillance footage, or if Epstein kept footage of these activities inside the New York mansion.

The two accusers, Danielle Bensky and a woman identified as Jane Doe 3, filed a complaint against two men last Friday, claiming that Epstein personal lawyer Darren Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn helped build the “complex financial infrastructure” that Epstein relied on to sexually abuse hundreds of teens and young women.

The two women said that Indyke and Kahn were “well aware” of Epstein’s abuses and they “knowingly and intentionally benefitted” from the operation.

“Knowing that they would earn millions of dollars in exchange for facilitating Epstein’s sex abuse and trafficking, Indyke and Kahn chose money and power over following the law,” the lawsuit reads.

“Indyke and Kahn’s knowing facilitation, participation, and concealment of Epstein’s illegal conduct allowed Epstein to successfully rape, sexually assault, and coercively sex traffic Danielle Bensky and Jane Doe 3,” it continued.

Daniel Weiner, Indyke and Kahn’s lawyer said in a statement to the Post. “Neither Mr. Indyke or Mr. Kahn has ever been found in any forum to have committed any misconduct, and they emphatically reject the allegations of wrongdoing contained in the complaint.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.