Former president Donald Trump needs to “keep doing what he’s doing,” said Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake when asked what Trump has to do to win the presidential election in November.

“He’s igniting the spirit of America, really the spirit of our Founding Fathers,” Lake said in an interview with Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center.

Lake added that “We have nine or ten months to save [America],” but said she is “so encouraged” to see how engaged conservative voters are ahead of a highly consequential election.

“I actually get chills thinking about how I’m seeing everyday people who’ve never been involved in politics, stepping forward, showing up at conventions like this, getting involved, calling our office, saying, ‘How can we get involved?'” she added.

“President Trump needs to keep doing exactly what he is doing, reaching the people of this country with his incredible hard work and policies that are going to bring us back to some strong economic times, safety and security, and world peace,” she concluded.

Lake launched her Senate campaign in October of 2023 with the endorsement of Trump. Since then, she has received the endorsements of several prominent Republicans who believe she “will go to D.C. to shake things up.”