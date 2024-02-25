Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose taking money from Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman, who visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, should worry “all Ohioans.”

Moreno spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Breitbart News reported in February that Democrat megadonor and LinkedIn cofounder Hoffman donated $13,700 Larose in 2022. Hoffman was also once a fellow at the Aspen Institute, a George Soros-funded globalist institution once described as a “retreat for the liberal elite.”

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Hoffman once spent $4.5 million to work with several media firms and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to produce ads attacking former President Donald Trump. Hoffman, who reportedly visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, helped fund former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s (R) presidential campaign. In May 2023, Hoffman admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, which is more infamously referred to as “Pedophile Island.” Hoffman also backed E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump. Hoffman is one of the Democrat Party’s largest donors. He, alongside leftist billionaire George Soros, helped run the clandestine group known as the “Good Information Foundation” and is accused of election meddling.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow wrote:

He has since fashioned himself into a Democratic mega-donor, though his activities are largely hidden from public view. He is one of the key framers of the modern political infrastructure that is contouring the current American landscape by allowing the super-wealthy to use nonprofits and lenient disclosure laws to make large political contributions in relative obscurity. Tactically, he embraces both the disingenuous and the censorious – as well as the Chinese Communist Party. [Emphasis added] … But Hoffman’s shady political activity doesn’t end there. He also funded a series of pro-Doug Jones ads in Alabama that were modeled on the much-decried Russian propaganda peddled on Facebook and Twitter in 2016. The project’s operatives posed as conservative Alabamians on Facebook and tried to use the platform to divide Republicans, pushing them toward a write-in candidate and away from Roy Moore, the GOP’s nominee for Senate. They also ran a scheme, according to the New York Times, “to link the Moore campaign to thousands of Russian accounts that suddenly began following the Republican candidate on Twitter, a development that drew national media attention.” [Emphasis added] … Hoffman is also an occasional collaborator with communist China on a direct level. As Peter Schweizer reported in his #1 bestselling book, Red-Handed, LinkedIn is the most China-friendly American-owned social networking site and Hoffman is known as “the most connected man in Silicon Valley.” LinkedIn managed to stay operational in the authoritarian country by remaining in compliance with Chinese censorship rules until 2021. By comparison, Facebook and Twitter have been banned by the CCP since 2009. [Emphasis added]

Marlow said that Hoffman comprises just part of the “American oligarchy” in his New York Times bestselling book Breaking Biden.

Moreno said on Breitbart News Saturday, “When you take money from a donor, the donor doesn’t just send you a check, especially for a max out check for thousands of dollars like he took from Reid Hoffman, the über leftist, like you mentioned basically the American version of George Soros. How did he get on his list, what was the conversation like, and what was said?”

He added, “That should worry all Ohioans.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.