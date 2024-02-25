Poll: Biden’s Approval Rating Close to all-Time Low at 38%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to 38 percent in February, hovering one percentage point away from his all-time low, a Gallup poll released Friday reveals. The figure is well below the 50 percent threshold typically needed for incumbents to achieve reelection.

In addition, Biden registers subpar approval ratings for his handling of five key issues facing the U.S., including a new low of 28 percent for immigration and readings ranging from 30 percent to 40 percent for the situation in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas, foreign affairs, the economy and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

The Gallup poll, conducted from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20 with 1,016 adults, found 38 percent of respondents approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 59 percent disapprove.

Two percent of respondents had no opinion on the octogenarian seeking a return to the White House in 2024.

The bad news did not stop there, following as it does from recent similarly low numbers for the 81-year-old.

Biden’s latest approval rating is three percentage points lower than his rating in January, which was 41 percent. Biden had previously registered an all-time low approval rating of 37 percent in surveys conducted by Gallup in April, October and November of last year.

“Looking ahead to November, history suggests that Biden has significant work to do to improve his approval rating among independents as well as Democrats if he is to win a second term,” the Gallup news release that accompanied the data suggested.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.

Biden’s approval rating has not risen above 44 percent since August 2021, and his 39.8 percent average rating for his third year in office was the second worst among post-World War II presidents elected to their first term.

