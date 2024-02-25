South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) celebrated former President Donald Trump’s win in the South Carolina Republican primary Saturday night, further cementing his status as the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

“This is a great moment in American history. We will probably never see another one like it,” McMaster said in remarks following Trump’s victory speech.

He added: “Every time a rocket launches you know it goes up slow and then just climbing and climbing and then ‘BOOM!’ That next stage comes off, and it goes? Well, we just did that — we just hit maximum velocity, and we are going all the way!”

After polls closed at 7 p.m. ET, Trump was declared the winner of the South Carolina Republican primary race within mere minutes based on exit polling, as reported by Breitbart News

Trump’s crushing victory served as a significant blow to Nikki Haley, the former governor of that state.

Haley has vowed to continue her campaign, despite a pathway to the nomination.

