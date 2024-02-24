Former President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the South Carolina Republican primary race in mere minutes, serving as a significant blow to Nikki Haley, the former governor of that state.

Within minutes of the polls closing, the AP called the race for Trump, and others followed:

BREAKING: Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina. #APRaceCall at 7:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/FjgpZFcJ4E — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 25, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in the South Carolina GOP primary, NBC News projects. https://t.co/2qorM6uzoV pic.twitter.com/DPFxKndclt — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 25, 2024

All polls predicted a landslide victory for Trump in the Palmetto State, but because the polls just closed, his margin of victory is currently unknown.

President Trump: “I was just informed that we got double the number of votes that has ever been received in the great state of South Carolina.” pic.twitter.com/RwtiHXrXIL — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 25, 2024

With the results in, all eyes now go to Haley and her political future — namely, if she will remain in the race. However, Haley preemptively put speculation to rest this week while speaking to a crowd in Greenville, South Carolina, telling the audience that she planned to stay in the race, regardless of what the results were in her home state.

“South Carolina will vote on Saturday, but on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president,” she said, emphasizing that she is “not going anywhere.”

“I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for kids. Nothing good in life comes easy. I’m willing to take the cuts, the bruises, and the name-calling,” she said, comparing herself to the Biblical great, David.

“Because the only way you get to the blessing is by going through the pain. Dropping out would be the easy route. I’ve never taken the easy route. I’ve been the underdog in every race…I’ve always been David taking on Goliath,” Haley proclaimed, continuing the comparison.

“And like David, I’m not just fighting someone bigger than me. I’m fighting for something bigger than myself,” she added, taking another shot at Trump.

“We don’t anoint kings in this country. We have elections,” she said, seemingly failing to accept the reality that the results in these states have shown in the race thus far, and that is that Trump is the candidate of choice for GOP voters.

Haley has yet to speak, but if she sticks her recent remarks, her presence in the race will continue.