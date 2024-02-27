Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley wasted over $76 million to defeat former President Donald Trump in four primary states: Michigan, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

The wasteful spending in the first four primaries of the 2024 cycle is money not spent targeting President Joe Biden.

The money also shows how strong Trump’s grassroots support is around the nation.

Despite being blown out in four consecutive primary races, Haley claims she will not drop out of the race until Super Tuesday, March 5.

Below are the funds spent by political action committees and her campaign in the first three contests:

The spending habits from state-to-state indicate Haley’s waning ability to stay in the race. Haley and her super PAC only had $15 million cash on hand at the end of January, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The donor class began to cut off all future funding of Haley’s campaign in January after she lost the New Hampshire primary, multiple advisers to political megadonors told the Washington Post.

Haley’s shriveling financial state is expected to increase, one political megadonor adviser told the Post. “Without a New Hampshire win, she doesn’t have the momentum she needed to win South Carolina,” the adviser said. “And without a lane to South Carolina, she has no chance on Super Tuesday.”

Democrat billionaire donor Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, also paused donations to pro-Haley PACs. “We invested in Governor Haley when we thought she had a shot of winning. I’d need to see a new case, with new evidence, to persuade me that more money could help her win now,” Hoffman adviser Dmitri Mehlhorn told the Wall Street Journal.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.