Vulnerable Democrat Sens. Bob Casey (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Jon Tester (D-MT) are facing criticism for their soft-on-crime voting record after the murder of Laken Riley.

Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student killed allegedly by an illegal alien released into the United States, is the latest American woman to fall victim to the federal government’s inability to enforce immigration law.

The tragedy has cast renewed attention on the fate of Kate Steinle, a 32-year-old murdered in 2015 allegedly by a seven-time felon, five-time deported illegal alien, Jose Garcia Zarate. He was acquitted of murder but convicted for federal gun charges in association with the murder.

After Steinle’s murder, Republicans tried to prevent similar crimes from being committed by writing Kate’s Law, which would institute a mandatory minimum of five years imprisonment for deported felons who illegally re-enter the United States. Kate’s Law was included as a marquee provision in the Stop Sanctuary Policies and Protect Americans Act, legislation which would also hold sanctuary jurisdictions accountable for defying federal law and provide liability protection for State and local law enforcement who cooperate with Federal law enforcement.

Sherrod, Tester and Casey each voted to block the bill in October of that year, sinking its chances of becoming law. Republicans blasted Democrats for locking arms to kill the bill. “A vast majority of the American people oppose sanctuary cities that harbor dangerous criminals who are here illegally, and I’m disappointed that my colleagues blocked this sensible anti-crime bill from coming to the floor for a full debate and vote,” Sen. Senator Tillis (R-NC) said after the vote.