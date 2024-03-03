J.D. Vance, Trump Jr. Highlight Ohio Senate Candidate Frank LaRose’s Pro-Amnesty, Anti-Gun Views

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Donald Trump Jr. recently highlighted Ohio Senate Republican candidate Frank LaRose’s pro-amnesty, anti-gun views.

As the Buckeye State rapidly approaches its March 19 primary, Vance and Trump Jr. noted how Ohio Secretary of State LaRose is hardly the most conservative candidate running for the Senate.

Vance wrote, “Frank LaRose pretends to be conservative, but he supports amnesty for illegals and takes money from Reid Hoffman – The Dem megadonor funding the lawsuits against Trump. He also backed legislation that would have destroyed religious liberty. Frank can’t be trusted.”

Trump Jr. wrote, “RINO @FrankLaRose claims to be pro-gun, but he supports & praises anti-2A “No Labels.” No Labels supports radical gun control. Frank is a fraud! Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Frank LaRose Has History Of Praising, Supporting Pro-Amnesty, Pro-Gun Control Group.”

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 2, 2024

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote, “Whoa! Frank LaRose, the rino US Senate candidate for Ohio, is a “champion” of trans equality and has backed policies that would strip religious liberty. No wonder Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman finances him. Ohio, please do not send this man to DC. He will betray you.”

Trump Jr. shared a piece from the Daily Caller, discussing how LaRose has supporting the No Labels organization, a group that is planning to run a third-party in 2024 and backs gun control and amnesty for illegal aliens.

LaRose recently enflamed controversy by attacking Trump Jr. and Vivek Ramaswamy in an unhinged manner in late February.

LaRose has taken money from LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman.

Breitbart News reported at the time:

Hoffman once spent $4.5 million to work with several media firms and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project to produce ads attacking former President Donald Trump. Hoffman, who reportedly visited alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s island, helped fund former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s (R) presidential campaign. In May 2023, Hoffman admitted to visiting Epstein’s private island, Little Saint James, which is more infamously referred to as “Pedophile Island.” Hoffman also backed E. Jean Carroll’s civil case against Trump. Hoffman is one of the Democrat Party’s largest donors. He, alongside leftist billionaire George Soros, helped run the clandestine group known as the “Good Information Foundation” and is accused of election meddling.

Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, told Breitbart News Saturday, “That should worry all Ohioans.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.