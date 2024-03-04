Republicans widely celebrated President Donald Trump’s massive Supreme Court victory Monday — as the Court determined in a 9-0 decision that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump from appearing on the ballot — deeming it a “massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges.”

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued the historic, unanimous ruling on Monday — a day before Super Tuesday. The Court determined that only Congress has the power to disqualify a candidate from the ballot using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause.” In doing so, the Court overturned the Colorado Supreme Court’s controversial 4-3 opinion.

Republicans across the board celebrated this massive victory. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the victory as a “resounding rebuke of liberal activist judges attempting to interfere in the 2024 election.”

“Glad the Supreme Court got this right,” he added:

“The Supreme Court disposed of the Colorado ballot case. President Trump will rightly remain on the ballot,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said.

“The unanimous ruling is an undeniable message to the radical left that are trying to use the courts against President Trump,” he continued:

The Supreme Court disposed of the Colorado ballot case. President Trump will rightly remain on the ballot. The unanimous ruling is an undeniable message to the radical left that are trying to use the courts against President Trump. https://t.co/YRIbyAWbKV — John Barrasso (@barrassoforwyo) March 4, 2024

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said the ruling is the “right decision.”

“Glad to see the Supreme Court stand up to the extreme left’s attempts to undermine our democracy,” he added:

The right decision. Glad to see the Supreme Court stand up to the extreme left’s attempts to undermine our democracy. https://t.co/hH72RarIRd — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 4, 2024

“SCOTUS rightfully defended Americans’ right to vote for Trump,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) exclaimed. “The Left’s attacks on democracy will not stand”:

SCOTUS rightfully defended Americans’ right to vote for Trump. The Left’s attacks on democracy will not stand. #TRUMP2024 — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) March 4, 2024

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) said the ruling is a “victory for our democracy and a resounding defeat for those who would abuse our Constitution for short-term political gain,” and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) described the ruling as “a massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges”:

Today, SCOTUS upheld our democratic process with its unanimous decision to oppose and reverse the radical Colorado Supreme Court’s removal of Trump from the ballot. It’s a massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges. pic.twitter.com/ZDC92R1oEm — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 4, 2024

“BIG win, not only for President Trump, but America in general! Glad to see SCOTUS got this right and UNANIMOUSLY,” former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said:

BIG win, not only for President Trump, but America in general! Glad to see SCOTUS got this right and UNANIMOUSLY https://t.co/0ER265y6GY — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) March 4, 2024

“Vindication at last. President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. The SCOTUS has made their ruling official. Yet another swing and miss from the looney left,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, adding, “TRUMP 2024”:

Vindication at last. President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. The SCOTUS has made their ruling official. Yet another swing and miss from the looney left. TRUMP 2024 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 4, 2024

“BREAKING: The Supreme Court defends democracy against radical leftist low-tier judges,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said. “Despite the Far Left’s never-ending political witch-hunt against Donald Trump, the Constitution and our democracy prevailed”:

BREAKING: The Supreme Court defends democracy against radical leftist low-tier judges. Despite the Far Left’s never-ending political witch-hunt against Donald Trump, the Constitution and our democracy prevailed. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 4, 2024

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) also celebrated the victory, declaring that the “American people will decide our next president, NOT partisan actors who want to undermine our elections,” while others added their victory statements:

#BREAKING: SCOTUS has unanimously ruled that the radical Left's attempt to remove President Trump from the ballot is unconstitutional! The American people will decide our next president, NOT partisan actors who want to undermine our elections. #SCOTUS https://t.co/hNSO5w5zgy — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) March 4, 2024

As predicted, the US Supreme Court unanimously overruled the left-wing Colorado Supreme Court's unconstitutional attempt to interfere in our elections by removing former President Trump from the ballot. This is a huge win for #ElectionIntegrity and our country! — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) March 4, 2024

🚨Supreme Court 9-0!! Trump stays on the ballot in communist states committing election interference by trying to block Americans from being able to vote for the candidate of their choice! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 4, 2024

Huge news! The Supreme Court just unanimously ruled in favor of President Trump, overturning Colorado’s unconstitutional attempt to kick him off the ballot. This is a big win for the American people and election integrity. https://t.co/B1j357WO9g — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) March 4, 2024

Unanimous. The Supreme Court today reaffirmed the constitutional principle that Americans have a right to vote for the candidate of their choice without interference. https://t.co/iIUOVx4d2O — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 4, 2024

Activist judges in Colorado and other liberal states believe that the American people should not have the right to vote for the presidential candidate of their choice. This morning, the Supreme Court UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED their attempt to stop Donald J. Trump from running for… pic.twitter.com/kxGP64bKKs — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2024

Extremely happy to see the Supreme Court do the right thing and overturn the insane Colorado decision to kick President Trump off the ballot. American citizens, not activist judges, will decide who our next president is. https://t.co/O7fNsW2CXf — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) March 4, 2024

Today, the Supreme Court unanimously and correctly ruled that President Trump can remain on the ballot. The American People decide our elections – not unaccountable government bureaucrats. This is a major win for the rule of law and the integrity of our Constitution. — Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) March 4, 2024

9-0! Yuge! — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 4, 2024

In a unanimous Supreme Court ruling, President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. This is a big win for America and a huge loss for Democrats trying to interfere in the election! — Congressman William Timmons (@RepTimmons) March 4, 2024

The left has gone to extreme lengths to suppress the will of the American people and keep Trump off the ballot. Today the Supreme Court unanimously upheld their duty to the American people and set a precedent to protect democracy. President Trump is on the ballot. — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) March 4, 2024

Trump also provided his immediate reaction to the news on Monday, writing on Truth Social, “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”

The case is Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719 in the Supreme Court of the United States.