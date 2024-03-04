Republicans Celebrate Trump’s SCOTUS Victory: ‘Resounding Rebuke of Liberal Activist Judges’

AP Photo/Chris Carlson
Hannah Bleau Knudsen

Republicans widely celebrated President Donald Trump’s massive Supreme Court victory Monday — as the Court determined in a 9-0 decision that Colorado cannot disqualify Trump from appearing on the ballot — deeming it a “massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges.”

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) issued the historic, unanimous ruling on Monday — a day before Super Tuesday. The Court determined that only Congress has the power to disqualify a candidate from the ballot using the Fourteenth Amendment’s “Insurrection Clause.” In doing so, the Court overturned the Colorado Supreme Court’s controversial 4-3 opinion.

Republicans across the board celebrated this massive victory. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) described the victory as a “resounding rebuke of liberal activist judges attempting to interfere in the 2024 election.”

“Glad the Supreme Court got this right,” he added:

“The Supreme Court disposed of the Colorado ballot case. President Trump will rightly remain on the ballot,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said.

“The unanimous ruling is an undeniable message to the radical left that are trying to use the courts against President Trump,” he continued:

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said the ruling is the “right decision.”

“Glad to see the Supreme Court stand up to the extreme left’s attempts to undermine our democracy,” he added:

“SCOTUS rightfully defended Americans’ right to vote for Trump,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) exclaimed. “The Left’s attacks on democracy will not stand”:

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) said the ruling is a “victory for our democracy and a resounding defeat for those who would abuse our Constitution for short-term political gain,” and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) described the ruling as “a massive win for voters and historic loss for leftist activist judges”:

“BIG win, not only for President Trump, but America in general! Glad to see SCOTUS got this right and UNANIMOUSLY,” former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said:

“Vindication at last. President Trump will remain on the Colorado ballot. The SCOTUS has made their ruling official. Yet another swing and miss from the looney left,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, adding, “TRUMP 2024”:

“BREAKING: The Supreme Court defends democracy against radical leftist low-tier judges,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said. “Despite the Far Left’s never-ending political witch-hunt against Donald Trump, the Constitution and our democracy prevailed”:

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) also celebrated the victory, declaring that the “American people will decide our next president, NOT partisan actors who want to undermine our elections,” while others added their victory statements:

Trump also provided his immediate reaction to the news on Monday, writing on Truth Social, “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”

The case is Trump v. Anderson, No. 23-719 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

