Former President Donald Trump’s spectacular series of wins in Super Tuesday primaries were airily dismissed by Biden campaign officials on Wednesday.

The Democratic Party operatives instead chose to deny the evidence and label him a vulnerable general election candidate even as he charges to a third Republican nomination.

Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez set out their claim in a memo shared with reporters, the Hill reports. The pair said:

The results of last night’s Super Tuesday contests cemented what we have known for some time now: Donald Trump limps into the general election as a wounded, dangerous and unpopular candidate. The Republican nominee is cash-strapped, beleaguered by a host of external issues, and is running on an extreme agenda that is already proving to be a significant liability for key voting blocs that are critical to the pathway to 270 electoral votes.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump very nearly swept the entire Super Tuesday states.

His sole remaining opponent for the Republican nomination Nikki Haley won the primary in the liberal state of Vermont, thereby blocking Trump from a clean sweep of victories.

Haley had also won the capital Washington, DC, during the past weekend but is far behind Trump and is facing increasing calls to exit the race.

Trump is expected to secure the necessary delegates in the coming weeks to become the presumptive Republican nominee, thereby setting up a rematch with President Joe Biden come November.

Despite Trump’s popularity and ongoing momentum, the memo decided instead to try and focus on the perceived negatives.

MAGA victory in VA! https://t.co/j5oEySLnj5 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 6, 2024

“Building off of last night’s momentum, tomorrow evening’s State of the Union address will provide the American people with the latest example of the stark choice they will be confronted with in November between President Biden, who remains laser-focused on delivering for the American people while running on a historically popular record of accomplishment, and Donald Trump, whose failed record and dark vision for this country is as dangerous as it is unpopular with the voters who will decide this election,” O’Malley Dillon and Rodriguez wrote.

According to the Hill report, the two acknowledged November will be a “very close general election contest,” but claimed a few key factors as evidence Biden retains a strong position after Super Tuesday.