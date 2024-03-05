Former President Donald Trump will take another gargantuan step toward the White House on Super Tuesday, assuming he pulls off what polls suggest: A total romp across more than a dozen states.

Trump is aiming to succeed in what would be the greatest political comeback in the history of mankind in 2024, and, on Tuesday evening, he has a chance to essentially wipe out his last remaining Republican primary opponent — former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Haley had a pyrrhic victory on Sunday in the primary in the nation’s Democrat-heavy capital, Washington, DC. However, her only victory so far — Trump has won literally every other state and by very healthy double-digit margins everywhere — might be her only one ever. GOP primary voters in 15 separate states will cast their ballots on Tuesday, and results across many of them will likely put Trump on the precipice of mathematically eliminating Haley from the GOP nomination in a matter of days, not weeks.

Depending on the outcome in certain states like California, Trump could win all of the delegates awarded on Tuesday in some states, which begin to turn into winner-take-all under certain conditions like hitting majority support — which Trump has consistently been reaching — setting up a do-or-die end-of-the-line evening for Haley. For her part, she has hung in there until now despite losing every single primary and caucus so far except for the District of Columbia. Trump has won the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary, Nevada caucuses, South Carolina primary, Michigan primary and caucuses, Idaho caucuses, Missouri caucuses, and the North Dakota caucuses already. With 276 delegates already heading into Super Tuesday, Trump has a massive lead over Haley’s paltry 43 delegates. To win the GOP nomination, a candidate needs to secure at least 1,215 delegates, and Trump can take a major step in that direction with what is available on Super Tuesday.

The 15 states voting in the GOP presidential primary on Super Tuesday are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia. Trump is leading in public polling by huge amounts in every single one.

On the Democrat side, President Joe Biden is similarly the odds-on favorite to lock down his party’s nomination, but he is facing a pair of primary challenges from Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and author Marianne Williamson. Williamson had suspended her campaign but relaunched it after Biden’s abysmal performance in the Michigan Democrat primary, where more than 100,000 Michiganders went out of their way to vote against Biden by voting “uncommitted.” Biden might face a similar rebellion of the “uncommitted” voters on Super Tuesday, as several states voting on the Democrat side offer the option, as well. They include Minnesota, Massachusetts, Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The states voting on the Democrat side in the presidential primaries on Super Tuesday are each of those places, as well as American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Maine, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia

In addition to the presidential primaries, several down-ticket contests could be particularly interesting on election night. In North Carolina, both Republicans and Democrats will select their gubernatorial nominees for 2024, with Republicans expected to choose Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — a strong black conservative — and Democrats expected to choose Attorney General Josh Stein. A series of congressional primaries in North Carolina could provide clues, too, about which party may control the U.S. House after November’s elections.

In Texas, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) faces a very-well-funded primary challenger as she seeks to hang on to her seat after losing a bid for mayor of Houston. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) faces primary challenges from several fronts that could force him into a runoff. Statewide in the Lone Star State, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is easily expected to win the GOP nomination for another term in the Senate, and Democrats will pick their nominee to face him; most observers expect them to select Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX).

Out in California, several congressional primaries could decide the future of battleground congressional races that have a major impact on the U.S. House landscape in November, while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) seeks to lock down an easy path to the U.S. Senate for the seat that the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) left behind when she passed away. What happens in that primary — whether Schiff advances to a general election and who advances with him between Republican Steve Garvey or Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) — could determine a lot about that. California has jungle primaries where all candidates from all parties face off in the primary and then the top two vote-getters advance to the general, so it is entirely possible Porter advances with Schiff, complicating matters for Democrats.

In Alabama, due to redistricting, two Republican House members — Reps. Jerry Carl (R-AL) and Barry Moore (R-AL) — face off in a member-member primary as well that could determine what the House GOP conference looks like in 2024 regardless of whether the party is in the majority. Carl is a more establishment type in the GOP conference, whereas Moore is a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Polls in Virginia and Vermont close at 7:00 p.m. ET. Polls in North Carolina close at 7:30 p.m. ET. Polls in Alabama, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and most of Texas close at 8:00 p.m. ET. Polls in Arkansas and American Samoa close at 8:30 p.m. ET. Polls in Colorado, Minnesota, and the westernmost part of Texas close at 9:00 p.m. ET. Polls in Utah and California close at 11:00 p.m. ET. Polls in Alaska close at midnight ET. The polls in the Iowa Democratic Caucuses, which are being conducted differently in 2024, through mail-in ballots, technically close at 6:00 p.m. ET.

UPDATE 7;40 p.m. ET:

It’s early but with 7 percent reporting in Vermont according to the New York Times, Haley has a slight lead over Trump in the deep blue state. Haley, at 51.8 percent, leads Trump’s 44.8 percent. Republicans will not win Vermont in the general election so this is kind of meaningless in the bigger picture, but if Haley were to eke out a victory here it might be good for a press release from her failed campaign.

UPDATE 7:37 p.m. ET:

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has won the GOP nomination for governor in North Carolina, per NBC News and ABC News:

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

CBS News has also called North Carolina for Trump:

UPDATE 7:33 p.m. ET:

NBC News has also called North Carolina for Trump:

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. ET:

The Virginia race call is official now:

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET:

Polls have now closed in North Carolina and CNN projected Trump wins the Tar Heel state the second the polls closed. CNN also projected Biden won the North Carolina Democratic primary.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. ET:

Turning Point’s Charlie Kirk shared this image of guidance from the Haley campaign suggesting she will not be delivering public remarks this evening. Not appearing in public would be a disaster for her campaign–essentially pulling a Hillary Clinton (remember when she did not appear in public when Trump smoked her in November 2016?):

Nikki Haley is NOT planning on making public remarks tonight ὄ pic.twitter.com/pfC8DcCLNL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 6, 2024

Haley may be setting up a move to drop out of the race on Wednesday sometime, several well-placed sources tell Breitbart News.

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. ET:

Trump has won Virginia according to both CNN and NBC News:

UPDATE 7:21 p.m. ET:

With 3 percent now reporting in Virginia, Trump has expanded his now nearly two-to-one lead over Haley with Trump at 63.1 percent and Haley down at 34.9 percent.

Some entities, like Decision Desk HQ, are already calling it for Trump:

Rumors are also flying that Haley will hide from the public in Charleston and not address supporters publicly this evening.

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. ET:

About 1 percent is now reporting in Vermont according to the New York Times and Trump as expected has a big lead. Trump, at 56.8 percent, leads Haley’s 39.1 percent.

UPDATE 7:15 p.m. ET:

About 1 percent is in now in Virginia and Trump is at 56.9 percent while Haley is at 40.7 percent.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m. ET:

The CNN panel is getting rambunctious early with Van Jones predicting that Virginia is not in play in the general election multiple times but Scott Jennings firing back that he thinks Virginia will be competitive in November. Trump has told Breitbart News he intends to make a “heavy play” for Virginia in the general election.

UPDATE 7:09 p.m. ET:

The very first results are trickling in in Virginia, and according to the New York Times currently Trump leads 67.7 percent to Haley’s 32.2 percent. Less than a thousand votes are in though, so this will probably change dramatically.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m. ET:

Biden won Vermont too:

UPDATE 7:04 p.m. ET:

Both CNN and CBS News have called Virginia’s Democrat primary for Biden:

On the GOP side, networks are waiting for more information to make a call.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET:

The polls are closed now in Virginia and Vermont. Results are expected imminently.

UPDATE 6:52 p.m. ET:

Exit polling is beginning to emerge from CNN and NBC

in Virginia and North Carolina and paints an interesting picture of the electorate:

CNN EXIT POLL: Do you think Biden legitimately won in 2020? (GOP Primary voters) Virginia

Yes — 45%

No — 46%

North Carolina

Yes — 34%

No — 60%

South Carolina

Yes — 36%

No — 61% New Hampshire

Yes — 46%

No — 51%

Iowa

Yes — 29%

No — 66% — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2024

NBC EXIT POLL: North Carolina – Biden job approval among NC GOP primary voters Haley voters:

Approve 48%

Disapprove 52% Trump voters

Approve 2%

Disapprove 96%

Who did you vote for? Conservative

Trump 79% (+61)

Haley 18% Moderates:

Haley 61% (+30)

Trump 31% Men: Trump… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2024

NBC EXIT POLL – VIRGINIA: Do you approve of Biden's job as president? Trump voters

Yes 1%

No 97% Haley voters

Yes 48%

No 51%

Who did you vote for? Conservative

Trump 73% (+47)

Biden 26% Moderate

Haley 68% (+38)

Trump 30% Men: Trump 60/38

Women: Trump 54/43

30-44: Trump… — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2024

Also, the Asssociated Press projected Biden won the Iowa Democratic Caucuses:

This is no surprise, but the first race call of the evening.