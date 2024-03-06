Ohio state Sen. and Senate Republican candidate Matt Dolan said in an interview in February that anyone that wants to end the war in Ukraine is a Vladimir Putin appeaser.

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec wrote, “BREAKING AUDIO: RINO Ohio Senate Candidate Matt Dolan says we need to put funding Ukraine ahead of securing our own border: “We cannot allow the disfunction of the Biden Administration at the border to interfere with our responsibilities to Ukraine” – @ElectMattDolan.”

Posobiec shared audio of an interview Dolan did with a local left-leaning outlet.

During the interview, Dolan said that we must continue supporting Ukraine aid.

He explained, “We cannot allow the dysfunction of the Biden administration at the border, to interfere with our responsibilities to Ukraine, not only our responsibilities to Ukraine, but our responsibilities to our allies, and to us as American[s] because Putin being in Ukraine is a national security risk.”

Dolan also said he “does not want boots on the ground in Ukraine;” however, he warned that may happen if “we appease [Vladimir] Putin.”

“If we appease Putin, which unfortunately there’s some I’m in my party that wants to do. That’s what we’re looking at.

The state senator also claimed that any official that wants to negotiate with Putin to end the seemingly endless war amounts to a Putin-appeaser.

Dolan’s primary opponent, the Trump-endorsed Bernie Moreno, said, “This is the very definition of putting America Last.”

Donald Trump Jr. wrote, “Anti-Trump @ElectMattDolan talks tough on immigration in his TV ads, but thinks sending billions to Ukraine is more important than stopping the invasion at our own border. He also supports AMNESTY for illegals – 100% America Last. Ohio – Vote @berniemoreno to put America First!”

