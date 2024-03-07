President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union address, will try to “blame everybody else for all the problems” he created, Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle said during an appearance on Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast Triggered, discussing some of the most egregious examples of Biden’s failures of Biden over the past three years.

Biden has failed in more ways than one, Boyle explained, kicking off his appearance by discussing the vulnerabilities in the supply chain to the United States for key medical personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves. China produces the majority, which essentially means that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could shut down health practice in the U.S. Former President Donald Trump tried to address this issue, building factories in the U.S. to make this PPE stateside, and the U.S. “started seeing the funding for programs” during his administration. The factories are now there in southwest Virginia but are not producing anything, “because the Biden administration screwed the whole thing up at the beginning of the Biden administration,” Boyle explained.

“They shifted everything from the Pentagon over to the Department of Health and Human Services and undercut the whole thing,” he continued, as the discussion continued on the mounting failures of the Biden administration.

Boyle identified the border as the “number one” failure of Biden’s administration.

“There are millions of people in this country right now that wouldn’t be here if Joe Biden wasn’t the president, right? Like these crimes that are happening –you see the obvious, horrific stories of people — Laken Riley was killed in Georgia. … Sadly, she’s not the only one … There was, a few weeks ago, there was a two-year-old kid killed just outside Washington ,DC, in our nation’s capital, right?” he said, noting that we are seeing these stories “every day.”

Boyle noted that a decorated Sergeant in St. Johns County, Florida, was also killed by an illegal alien, “and now they just got the charges dropped against the illegal alien because he apparently couldn’t speak English and couldn’t understand the orders the officer was giving him before he killed them.”

“It’s unbelievable, right? …. And these wouldn’t have happened if Joe Biden wasn’t the president and these people weren’t here to commit these crimes. If we actually enforce our immigration laws, these people would be alive today,” he said, explaining that Biden will likely try to “blame everybody else for all the problems” he himself created, while delivering his State of the Union address.

“He is gonna blame Republicans in Congress and your dad for the immigration problem, even though that bill that they came up with would have made it ten times worse, ” Boyle told Donald Trump Jr.

“It wouldn’t have made it any better. But he’s going to try that on inflation. He’s going to blame companies. He’s going to come up with this term shrinkflation,” he said, adding that Biden is “going to try to say he’s going to raise taxes on companies and stuff.”

“He’s going to blame other people for all the foreign policy failures,” Boyle continued, emphasizing that Biden “doesn’t take any responsibility for all the problems that he’s created.”

“If Joe Biden can get up there and read off the teleprompter without trailing off for, you know, or like falling down off the stage, that’s a win, right?” Boyle said, adding that Biden “wrote exactly zero words in this speech tonight,” contrasting his speeches with Trump’s.

“All he has to do is walk into the chamber without falling down, get up there to the podium, read off the speech off the teleprompter, and do it in a decent enough cadence, etc., and then walk back out of the chamber without falling,” he said of Biden, concluding that the 81-year-old’s speechwriters and supporters will “frame this as a win for Biden if he just delivers the remarks in the teleprompter.”

“That’s it. That’s all they need. Right? I mean, they literally didn’t charge him with a crime because his own Justice Department’s Special Counsel said that he’s an elderly man with a poor memory. So if he can get up there and somewhat show that maybe that isn’t fully the case … that’s what they’re gonna try to say is a win,” Boyle added, emphasizing how low the bar is truly set.

He later reemphasized that there will be a “heavy focus” in Biden’s speech on “blaming everyone else for all the problems that he created.”

“He’s going to do his best to blame other people for inflation and blame other people for the border crisis,” he said, reminding Biden and his supporters that the president can solve the immigration crisis quite easily, by simply undoing the dozens of executive orders he signed, which reversed Trump’s successful policies.

“He doesn’t want to do it. So that brings [us] back to the question, do they want to destroy the country? Yeah, like I mean, they’re literally deliberately doing this stuff. It is proactive in they set it in motion,” Boyle explained. “They knew what they were doing when they did it.”