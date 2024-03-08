Jewish Group Slams Biden for Ignoring Antisemitism in SOTU

B’nai Brith International, the oldest Jewish organization in the United States, criticized President Joe Biden on Thursday for failing to mention the rise in antisemitism during his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

The Wrap reported:

In a statement Thursday, B’nai B’rith International said it is “surprised and disappointed” that President Joe Biden didn’t address “the growing threat of antisemitism” across the country in his State of the Union speech. … The group asked that Biden honor a Trump-era executive order to combat antisemitism, and made a renewed call “for a domestic antisemitism czar, as a counterpoint to U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat antisemitism.” … B’nai B’rith added, “In the year ahead, we remain committed to calling on the president and other elected leaders to speak out against antisemitism and advocate for policies that bolster the security and prosperity of Israel.”

Others had also noted the president’s silence:

There has been a reprehensible rise of antisemitism especially since the heinous Iran-backed Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. And yet Biden said nothing about this during his State of the Union speech. He said nothing about the pro-Hamas rallies celebrating,… — David Milstein (@davidamilstein) March 8, 2024

President Donald Trump addressed antisemitism in several of his addresses to Congress, including his first as president in 2017, and his State of the Union address in 2019, when he praised two Holocaust survivors seated in the gallery.

