Chip Roy: Katie Britt Was Thrown ‘to the Wolves’; Mistake to Have Freshman Senator Give Rebuttal

Junior Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) was thrown “to the wolves,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said in a thread on social media, concluding that it was a mistake to have her deliver the State of the Union rebuttal when she has never even given a Senate speech.

Britt was skewered by those on the right and left alike after her State of the Union rebuttal. It was not necessarily because of her content alone, as she did talk about rising costs and the immigration crisis, but her overall delivery. The breathy speech — full of pauses, hushed tones, and abrupt emotional switches — failed to resonate with the audience, generating mockery across the board. Some described her speech as “cringe” while others said it was like a “high school freshman speech” and the “worst GOP SOTU reply ever.”

Rep. Roy revealed his thoughts on the matter after the dust settled, concluding that the GOP essentially threw Britt, who has little experience, to the wolves. He also said Britt’s “sin is not the speech, but ever siding with fools running #SwampGOP”:

The #SwampGOP doesn’t get it, as evidenced by the #SOTU debacle. 1) The GOP powers-that-be invite a radical progressive democrat & lawless potus (Biden) to speak, 2) the same week as passing the first 1/2 of a #SwampOmnibus w/ MORE Democrat votes than GOP to give him MORE $$ to continue to his mass-release illegal aliens, many of whom have killed or harmed Americans like Laken Riley, whose name 4) they put on a bill that doesn’t focus on said ‘mass releases,’ while 5) throwing a freshman Senator to the wolves by asking her to give the rebuttal knowing she had not yet given even a Senate speech & 6) without fact-checking the speech to help protect her from making an error with an outdated anecdote, & thus 7) allow radical progressive democrats to make THAT the story rather than their dangerous, purposeful open border policies endangering Americans, that 8) these same chamber-of-commerce GOP were complicit in creating, & then 9) sit silently & let the world pile on Sen. Britt (whose sin is not the speech, but ever siding with fools running #SwampGOP) & allow 10) Laken Riley’s name to be replaced with memes about Britt… while 11) the same #SwampGOP is gearing up to fund Ukraine & continue warrantless searches on Americans… but say “trust us, we’ll do [fill in empty promise] next year.” Want change? PRIMARIES.

THREAD: The #SwampGOP doesn’t get it, as evidenced by the #SOTU debacle. 1) The GOP powers-that-be invite a radical progressive democrat & lawless potus (Biden) to speak, 2) the same week as passing the first 1/2 of a #SwampOmnibus w/ MORE Democrat votes than GOP… (1/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 10, 2024

…her to give the rebuttal knowing she had not yet given even a Senate speech & 6) without fact-checking the speech to help protect her from making an error with an outdated anecdote, & thus 7) allow radical progressive democrats to make THAT the story rather than their… (3/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 10, 2024

Notably, Britt’s speech got a predicted mocking from Saturday Night Live, where Scarlett Johansson played Britt.

“Tonight, I will be auditioning for the part of ‘scary mom’ and I’ll be performing an original monologue called ‘This Country is Hell.’ You see, I’m not just a senator. I’m also a wife and a mother and the craziest bitch in the Target parking lot,” she said. “I’m worried about the future of our children and that is why I have invited you into this strange, empty kitchen.”

During the Academy Awards over the weekend, host Jimmy Kimmel mocked Britt by comparing her to the Frankenstein-like heroine of Poor Things.