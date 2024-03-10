Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Compares Katie Britt to ‘Poor Things’ Frankenstein Heroine

Academy Award host Jimmy Kimmel wasted little time getting political during Sunday’s telecast on ABC, mocking Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) by comparing her to the Frankenstein-like heroine of Poor Things.

Jimmy Kimmel was acknowledging actress Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things in which she plays a woman whose brain is replaced with that of a fetus.

“Emma played a woman with the brain of a child, like the woman who gave the State of the Union rebuttal,” Kimmel said, eliciting guffaws of laughter from the celebrity audience.

On Thursday. Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) delivered the GOP’s rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

She has since been mercilessly mocked by the left, including on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, in which Britt was played by Scarlett Johansson.

Jimmy Kimmel has used his ABC late-night show to ridicule former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

He even fantasized about Trump dying, saying if the Supreme Court rules against Trump’s presidential immunity argument, “it might actually kill him” — to which the network’s live audience applauded enthusiastically.

Kimmel hosted last year’s Oscars, which managed to draw just under 19 million viewers — the third lowest-rated Oscars despite the presence of best picture nominees Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water.

