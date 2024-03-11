Americans’ satisfaction with the nation’s global image under President Joe Biden is at its lowest mark (33 percent) since 2017, a Gallup poll found on Monday.

In contrast, 53 percent were satisfied with the position of the U.S. in the world under former President Donald Trump in February 2020.

Gallup tracked the question of America’s global image since 2000.

The current mark of 33 percent is lower than previous years under Biden’s leadership. Thirty-seven percent were satisfied with the United States’ global image in Biden’s previous three years, still far below Trump’s 2020 record, according to the poll:

The last time a majority of Americans expressed satisfaction with their country’s global position was February 2020, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic forced nationwide closures. With Trump in the White House at that time, 85% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 19% of Democrats were satisfied. That 66-percentage-point gap between Republicans and Democrats was the highest on record. Currently, with President Joe Biden in office, 60% of Democrats, 32% of independents and 8% of Republicans are satisfied. … The current ratings from Americans are among the worst Gallup has measured over the past 24 years. However, majorities of Democrats hold positive views of the United States’ image globally. While majorities of independents view these three measures negatively, they are closer to Democrats than Republicans.

Biden’s respectability with other nations shrunk since assuming office:

Only 37 percent say Biden is respected.

58 percent say Biden is not respected.

58 percent in February 2021 said Biden was respected.

“The current reading is on par with Biden’s latest overall job approval rating of 38%,” Gallup reported, well below the 50 percent approval rating incumbents historically need to win reelection.

The poll sampled 1,016 Americans from February 1-20 with a 4-point margin of error.

