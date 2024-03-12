Kyle Hayden Lewter, a Republican who previously served as campaign chairman for Alabama state Sen. Tom Butler, has been charged with the “sexual torture” and murder of a man with whom he had been acquainted.

Lewter, 36, allegedly killed 54-year-old Derek Franklin Walls last week during a “physical altercation,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. The alleged “sexual torture” charge refers to the use of an “inanimate object.” Lewter was also listed as vice-chair of the Madison County Young Republicans.

“Walls was found dead last Thursday in a home at 1790 Capshaw Road, which is about 20 minutes west of Huntsville in the northern part of the state,” reported the New York Post.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that Lewter and Walls “knew each other” prior to the fateful incident.

“The victim and offender knew each other and got into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim being injured,” it said. “It appears he died as a result of those injuries. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results, but again we have confirmed that the victim was not shot.”

Walls’ daughter, Shelby Thorson, has since launched a GoFundMe to pay for her father’s funeral expenses.

“My dad’s life was taken from him in the middle of the night on March 6th. Due to this unexpected passing nothing was in place to help with any of the funeral expenses. I would like to have a small service where everyone can get together in remembrance of my father,” she wrote

“If anyone would like to donate to help get things together that would be wonderful. Thank you all so much for the love and support,” she added.

Alabama state Sen. Tom Butler said in a statement to WAFF 48 that he was “speechless” and “saddened for all families involved.”

