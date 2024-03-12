The transcript of President Joe Biden’s testimony to Special Counsel Robert Hur showed the president brought up his son’s death, despite him claiming later that Hur did.

During a February 8 White House briefing, Biden accused Hur of asking him about his son’s death, saying:

In addition, I know there’s some attention paid to some language in the report about my recollection of events. There’s even a reference that I don’t remember when my son died. How in the hell dare he raise that. Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself it wasn’t any of their damn business.

However, the transcript — obtained by Breitbart News — showed Biden himself brought up his son’s death, after Hur asked him where he kept papers related to the Penn Biden Center, the Biden Institute, the Cancer Moonshot, or his book or other things he was actively working on while living at Chain Bridge Road around 2017 and 2018.

Biden responded, “Remember, in this timeframe, my son is — either been deployed or is dying, and, and so it was — and by the way, there were still a lot of people at the time when I got out of the Senate that were encouraging me to run in this period, except the President. I’m not — and not a mean thing to say. He just thought that she had a better shot of winning the presidency than i did. And so I hadn’t, I hadn’t, at this point — even thought I’m at Penn, I hadn’t walked away from the idea that I may run for office again. But if I ran again, I’d be running for President. And, and so what was happening, though — what month did Beau die? Oh, God, May 30 –.”

Hur is testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday on his report about Biden’s mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House as vice president in 2017.

