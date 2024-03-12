Illinois Democrat Eric Sorensen Sought to Bring Children to Drag Shows

Rep. Eric Sorensen (D-IL), a battleground district Democrat, has sought to bring children to drag shows and was on the board of an LGBTQ organization that pushed a pornographic book on children.

Libs of TikTok recently resurfaced images of Sorensen, saying he “likes to dress up in drag and in women’s clothing.”

The group added, “He has spoken out against banning drag for kids and led youth drag events. He really wants kids exposed to adult themed s*xualized shows!”

This is Eric Sorenson (@ERICSORENSEN), a Congressman from IL (D). He likes to dress up in drag and in women's clothing. He has spoken out against banning drag for kids and led youth drag events. He really wants kids exposed to adult themed s*xualized shows! pic.twitter.com/OxxMQwPYwA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 11, 2024

Sorensen has repeatedly defended drag shows as Republicans have sought to protect children from them.

“Republicans are feverishly trying to ban drag shows in Kentucky instead of making the schools, parks, and homes safer from gun violence. We have to fight this extremism,” the Illinois Democrat wrote in February 2023.

Republicans are feverishly trying to ban drag shows in Kentucky instead of making the schools, parks, and homes safer from gun violence. We have to fight this extremism. https://t.co/19d45MqA8w — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 18, 2023

He then claimed that there could be “age-appropriate” drag shows.

Sorensen wrote in October 2019, “Thank you to @clockincLGBT for the fabulous drag event to help kids come into their shells. So amazing to see kids being their authentic selves!”

Sorensen was even on the board of an organization that pushed a pornographic book on children, then-Breitbart News and now-Daily Wire reporter Spencer Lindquist reported:

The organization hosts meeting groups, with titles like “Youth Transgender/Nonbinary Group” and “LGBT+ Middle School Group.” The organization also hosts a chest binder giveaway. Chest binders are articles of clothing used to flatten one’s chest in order to make women look more masculine. Clock Inc. announced that Sorensen was joining the organization as a board member in a post on Facebook in December 2019. According to the organization’s website, Sorensen joined Clock Inc. in order to “support the mission of Clock, Inc and to provide a safe place for LGBT+ youth that he was not fortunate to have himself growing up.” This year, Clock Inc. teamed up with Rock Island Public Library in order to host a “youth book club.” One of the books that was promoted was Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe, which features pornographic illustrations. The book is intended for children.

Clock Inc. LGBT appears to offer chest binders to “those in need.” Chest binders are a controversial piece of clothing, as they are sold often online without warnings about their potential harm.

“Chest-binders, which can fracture ribs and warp spines, are used by women and girls with gender dysphoria who want a flatter chest and more masculine appearance,” the Daily Mail reported. The outlet noted that experts are calling for more restrictions on the product.

Sorensen has even held a “drag show fundraiser” for his congressional campaign:

Sorensen represents Illinois’ 17th congressional district, a district that went for Democrats by four percent during the 2022 midterm elections. “A picture is worth a thousand words. Sorensen is a far-left radical who would be more at home representing San Francisco than rural Illinois,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement.

