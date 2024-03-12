President Joe Biden admitted he campaigned from his basement in 2020 during an interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, according to a transcript of his interview.

He said during the interview:

The pandemic had started to kick in, and so, I knew, if you notice, a — and I don’t blame them. They, they — the quick criticism of me, “Biden should go back in his tunnel and campaign from in his basement again.” But I — what we did, we set up a theater in Delaware where I could, I could go on television from, I could appear, I could do — and so I used — I needed some of that furniture in Delaware. And so that’s what I picked out to send to Delaware, for that reason, because we were campaigning out of our basement.

Hur responded, “I see.”

Biden continued, “— basically, kind of.”

Some liberals are encouraging Biden, 81, to campaign from his basement in 2024.

Show host Bill Maher joked recently that Biden should stay off the campaign trail because he “fucks up” and that it would only take “one bad piece of fish” or “one slip on the ice” or “one slip of the tongue.”

But other pundits are seriously encouraging Biden to do so.

CNN’s Van Jones recently argued that Biden should stay “hidden.”

“If I were Biden, I would stay hidden,” Jones said. “And I’ll tell you why: He doesn’t inspire confidence. He’s not a great messenger for himself.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.