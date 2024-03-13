House Overwhelmingly Passes Bill to Ban TikTok in U.S.

The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would ban TikTok if they do not sell the company from its Chinese parent company.

The House voted 352-61-1 H.R. 7521, Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The bill featured 15 Republicans against the bill, 50 Democrats against it, showing that there is strong bipartisan interest in curbing TikTok’s apparent national security threat.

The vote on the TikTok bill was controversial for Republicans and represented a split between those who were concerned about the national security implications of allowing a Chinese-owned application to be used by millions of Americans, those who were concerned that the app’s ban may empower big tech companies such as Google and Facebook.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said, “TikTok is a CCP spy app. Plain and simple. House Republicans just passed a nonpartisan bill protecting Americans’ data by sending a clear message: TikTok must sever ties with the CCP or lose its access to American users.”

In contrast, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) said, “Solve the correct problem. Privacy. Surveillance. Content moderation. Who owns #TikTok? 60% investors – including Americans 20% +7,000 employees – including Americans 20% founders CEO & HQ Singapore Data in Texas held by Oracle What changes with ownership? I’ll be voting NO.”

Solve the correct problem.

Privacy.

Surveillance.

Content moderation. Who owns #TikTok?

60% investors – including Americans

20% +7,000 employees – including Americans

20% founders

CEO & HQ Singapore

Data in Texas held by Oracle What changes with ownership? I’ll be voting NO. pic.twitter.com/MrfROe02IS — Warren Davidson 🇺🇸 (@WarrenDavidson) March 13, 2024

Former President Donald Trump came out against the app’s ban.

“If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!” the 45th president said.

Now, many Trump allies appear to be more open to Tiktok.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has become more open to the app, Tucker Carlson has joined the platform, and Elon Musk, who recently met with Trump, agreed with Trump’s post in defense of TikTok.

The TikTok’s bill in the Senate is uncertain, as the Senate is unlikely to pass the bill as is.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said, “I think it’s more than likely that we will take up their bill and amend it and say we’ve come up with some areas where we think it needs improvement. My concern is that if you try to deal with this by name, you’re playing a game of Whack a Mole, because what’s TikTok today, next week it’s TokTik or TicTak or whatever.”

“We do things slowly over here, and this takes time,” he added.

Indeed, the Senate’s 60-vote threshold requires consensus to pass legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) did not say if the chamber would soon vote on the bill.

“I’ll have to consult, and intend to consult, with my relevant committee chairmen to see what their views would be,” he said.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.