The Associated Press ran a tawdry smear piece Thursday attacking leading Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno despite debunking the allegations within its own story and withholding critical evidence further eroding the tale’s validity.
The hit piece involves the existence of a 2008 profile on a casual sexual encounter website called Adult Friend Finder. That profile, made public through a data breach of the website, was created using a company email used on a Moreno-owned company’s website and literature. The AP story says a caption on the photo-less profile, which it notes was last accessed about six hours after it was created, says, “Looking for young guys to have fun with while traveling.”
The AP ran the hit piece questioning Moreno’s potential involvement despite a sworn statement from a former intern for Moreno’s company that the intern created the profile as a “juvenile prank” using an email address managed by staff, including interns. The AP also, by its own admission, lacked evidence linking Moreno to the account.
Additionally, the AP excluded critical evidence in its possession presented by Moreno’s attorney, only running one sentence from his statement provided to the AP. That statement from Charles Harder, Moreno’s legal counsel, reads:
Breitbart News obtained a copy of the signed letter from the former Bernie Moreno Companies vice president, Helder Rosa, confirming Ricci’s internship during the date in question and stating that duties assigned to interns included checking emails and replying to inquiries for senior management.
The AP did not include Rosa’s full quote, cutting pertinent information. Critically, the AP did not acknowledge that the email account was managed by staff and that multiple staffers in the company, including interns, had access to the email address used to create the AFF profile. The hit piece also did not acknowledge that the AFF account was never actually used.
The signed statement from Ricci, the former intern, reads:
Donald Trump has endorsed Moreno in the Senate race and is headlining a rally in support of his campaign in Ohio Saturday. The winner of the Tuesday, March 19 primary will face Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in November.
