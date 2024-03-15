A Haitian national, released into the United States, is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a migrant shelter in the sanctuary state of Massachusetts.

Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old migrant from Haiti, has been arrested and charged this week with aggravated rape of a child under 16-years-old. Alvarez has since pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to Plymouth County law enforcement, Alvarez was living at a migrant shelter in Rockland, Massachusetts when he invited the 15-year-old girl over to his room. The girl told police Alvarez promised to help her open apps on her tablet.

Instead, police allege, Alvarez raped the girl, even as she asked him to stop.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) told the media that Alvarez arrived in the state after being released into the U.S. “through a federal program,” — likely President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline which allows those arriving at the southern border to be released into the nation’s interior while their immigration cases are sorted out.

“His person was in the country under the federal program,” Healey said. “… again, we don’t know the specifics of this case, but we take all allegations of sexual assault most seriously. My heart goes out to the victim, the alleged victim in this case, and her family. We need to let the criminal justice system do its work.”

Alvarez has been forced to surrender his passport and is being held in custody in Plymouth County without bail.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Alvarez, although Massachusetts does not allow law enforcement to cooperate with turning criminal illegal aliens over to federal agents.

