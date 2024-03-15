Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow criticized Friday’s ruling that permits Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to remain on the case if her ex-lover and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade is removed.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee ruled the former lovers’ relationship produced no “actual conflict” that would force Willis from the case.

McAfee found the two former lovers only engaged in an “appearance of impropriety,” which should result in Willis leaving her office if Wade is not removed from the case.

Sadow said McAfee “did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade,” citing “financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK ‘church speech,’ where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism.”

“We will use all legal options available as we continue to fight to end this case, which should never have been brought in the first place,” he added.

Others criticized the judges’ ruling, calling him “a political coward” who applied “zero logic to this because once again, all-things-political is a cancer in our justice system.”

Before this scandal was unearthed by defense attny Ashley Merchant, things were rolling along for Fani W. She’s now been publicly humiliated and disgraced. Her ethical & legal probs are only just beginning. I’m not at all confident she will try this case v Trump. She will be… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 15, 2024

“If you and I rob a bank together… Can you prosecute me and not you in court?” Matt Couch posted on X. “This is how ridiculous this judge’s ruling is..”

“Apparently it’s OK for her to lie to the Court but nobody else,” Monica Crowley said. “Man, these judges and prosecutors are twisting the law beyond all recognition to get Trump.”

Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell called Judge McAfee’s ruling “an embarrassment,” on X. “He punted his obligation to Fani Willis,” Terrell posted.

The case is Georgia v. Trump, No. 23SC188947 in Superior Court in Fulton County, Georgia.

