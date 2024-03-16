It is “the dawn of a new day” at the Republican National Committee (RNC), Trump adviser Lynne Patton said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, laying out the shake-up at the RNC and how the organization is “officially Trump country.”

Patton has a long history with the Trump family, working with the Trump Organization for several years. Throughout those years, she has become close friends with Lara Trump, who is now co-chair of the RNC.

“Lara Trump became truly one of my best friends — and I said this to Politico the other day, and I’m gonna say it to Breitbart today, and you can consider this advice or consider it a warning — but as somebody who has called Lara Trump a friend for nearly 16 years, the mainstream media, Democrats, and even members of our own party underestimate her to their own detriment,” she said, explaining that Lara Trump brings “authenticity and relatability to this party,” which she identified as a “worst nightmare” for Democrats.

“[Donald] Trump has always been more relatable to the taxi drivers, the construction workers, the police officers, the firefighters. So it’s no surprise that that, too, genuinely comprises the foundation of his MAGA base as he represents the new face of the Republican Party, and Lara Trump is the key to facilitating that,” she explained, deeming it “truly the dawn of a new day at the RNC.”

Patton explained how the RNC typically acts as a supportive entity of the campaign “in terms of data collection, staffing, resources, [and] monetary funding,” but she said the RNC had a distance about it because the establishment and leadership did not want Trump to be the nominee, going back to 2016. Even in 2020, she said the RNC and Trump campaign “still felt like two completely separate entities.”

But now, she said, they are “genuinely one united force, and the RNC is officially Trump country.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.