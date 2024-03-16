Trump at Ohio Rally: Laken Riley’s Killer Is ‘An Illegal Alien Criminal’

Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, where he decried Joe Biden’s backtracking on his use of the word “illegal” to describe Laken Riley’s alleged killer.

As Breitbart News reported, Laken Riley became yet another name in an already growing list of American citizens to have reportedly died at the hands of a migrant in the United States illegally:

On Feb. 23, 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela was charged with kidnapping and murdering Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley the day prior while she was out for a morning jog around the University of Georgia campus in Athens. Before ever arriving in Athens, Ibarra had already been shielded from deportation thanks to New York’s sanctuary state policy. Ibarra was arrested in August 2023 in New York City and charged with injuring a child under 17 years old as well as with a motor vehicle violation. The sanctuary state law ensured that Ibarra was freed from jail before ICE agents could request custody of him.

When speaking at the State of the Union address, President Joe Biden went against the grain of political correctness when he referred to Laken Riley’s killer as an “illegal.” Days later, however, Biden backtracked on his use of the word.

During your response to [Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s] heckling of you, you used the word ‘illegal’ when talking about the man who allegedly killed Laken Riley,” MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart said.

“An undocumented person. And I shouldn’t have used ‘illegal.’ It’s ‘undocumented,’” Biden said.

“So you regret using that word?” Capehart pressed him.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

Former President Trump emphasized during the Ohio rally that “Laken’s killer is an illegal alien criminal”

“He should never have been in our country, and he would never have been in our country under the Trump policy,” the former president said. “Joe Biden cares more about protecting the FEELINGS of illegal alien criminals than he cares about protecting the LIVES of innocent American citizens.”

“Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. When I am President of the United States, I will demand JUSTICE FOR LAKEN,” he added. “On Day One of my administration, I will terminate every Open Border policy of the Biden administration, and we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American History.”

The former president also mentioned how black Americans and Hispanic-Americans have been negatively affected by illegal immigration.

“With his Open Border policy, Joe Biden has repeatedly stabbed African American voters in the back—including by granting millions of work permits to illegal aliens, crushing wages for actual Americans. Thanks to his Open Borders policy, virtually 100 percent of the jobs under Biden have gone to foreign-born workers,” he said.

