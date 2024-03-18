Exclusive — Sen. J.D. Vance Sounds Alarm over $10 Billion Defense Stock Deficit Thanks to Biden’s War in Ukraine

One should question whether this risk is acceptable, especially if it is indeed undertaken “without guarantees of when [weapons will] be replenished” but also in light of reporting that the administration is considering tapping “Pentagon reserves” of “around $200 million in US Army funding to provide Ukraine immediate support” and DOD Comptroller McCord’s September 2023 comment that “Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness […] Some have suggested that the Department could still execute the mission and support Ukraine’s needs if we were given permission to transfer funds from inside a short-term CR from our own needs to fund more security assistance. I want to be clear, the Department does not support that approach, which will create unacceptable risk to us.” [Emphasis added]

This is not the first time that Vance has argued that sending more aid to Ukraine would cripple America’s defense stock.

Vance said at the Munich Security Conference in February, “The West doesn’t make enough munitions to support an indefinite war. Ukraine doesn’t have enough manpower to support an indefinite war.”

As the Ukraine-Russia conflict has dragged into its third year, a survey from the Harris Poll and Quincy Institute found that roughly 70 percent of Americans want the Biden administration to push Ukraine toward a negotiated peace with Russia as soon as possible. Forty-six percent of Republicans favor an immediate end to sending aid to Ukraine, which includes military equipment.