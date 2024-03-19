Indiana State Police Alliance Endorses Mike Braun for Governor

“Mike Braun will always have our back and will continue his commitment to have his Administration work hand in hand with law enforcement to make Indiana a safer place to work, live, and raise a family,” he added.

The ISPA noted that this is the first election cycle in which ISPA has endorsed in a primary.

The state police association cited the Hoosier senator’s work on the Thin Blue Line Act and his “consistent cooperation” and support of law enforcement as one of many reasons for endorsing Braun.

Some of the reforms of Braun’s Thin Blue Line Act, according to a press release from his office:

When a jury in a federal case considers whether to impose the death penalty, the jury must consider certain “aggravating” factors.

Current law states that if a murder victim is a federal law enforcement officer or federal prosecutor, this fact shall weigh as an aggravating factor in favor of the maximum penalty. The Thin Blue Line Act provides the same level of justice to local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and first responders.

It also enhances the penalty when a defendant targets a law enforcement officer, prosecutor, or first responder solely because that individual has chosen to protect and serve.

The ISPSA represents over 2,000 active and retired Indiana State Troopers.

“Having the endorsement of the Indiana State Police Alliance is an absolute honor. The men and women in the Alliance are the same men and women serving in the department I will lead as governor,” Braun said.

“Their support is humbling and a further sign that Hoosiers are embracing my Public Safety Plan and Freedom and Opportunity Agenda. Thank you to the ISPA for this endorsement,” Braun said in a written statement.

“I will work with all law enforcement agencies across the state to keep Hoosiers safe from the crime and drugs pouring into our communities from the southern border,” he continued. “The Indiana State Police will be the tip of the spear to take on the cartels and their drug dealers. Soft on crime prosecutors will be held accountable and the justice system will have the tools they need to put dangerous criminals behind bars.”