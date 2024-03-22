Maryland Democrat Rep. David Trone Uses Racial Slur: ‘Republican J*gaboo’

Maryland Democrat Senate frontrunner Rep. David Trone has apologized for using a racial slur during a House meeting, claiming he simply misspoke.

Trone, a member of Congress since 2019, was talking about tax policies with Office of Budget and Management Director Shalanda Young — a black woman — when he uttered the word: “jigaboo.”

The term has been used insultingly towards black people for over 100 years, according to the Online Etymology Dictionary.

“So this Republican jigaboo, that, you know, it’s the tax rate that’s stopping business investment, it’s just completely faulty by people who have never run a business,” Trone said to Young without skipping a beat.

Why did my congressman @RepDavidTrone just use a racial slur during a House meeting?? “Republican Jigaboo” ??!! pic.twitter.com/4yu5eMPUEO — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) March 22, 2024

No one appeared to call out his speech during the hearing, which carried on as usual.

Trone, who is currently running for the U.S. Senate, was later forced to apologize.

“Today while attempting to use the word ‘bugaboo’ in a hearing, I used a phrase that is offensive,” he told Fox News, pleading innocence.

“That word has a long dark terrible history. It should never be used any time, anywhere, in any conversation,” he continued, adding that he recognizes his “white privilege.”

“As an elected official, I have a responsibility for the words I use — especially in the heat of the moment,” Trone said. “Regardless of what I meant to say, I shouldn’t have used that language.”

While Trone leads the Democrat candidates for retiring Sen. Ben Cardin’s (D) seat, former Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is healthily beating him in the polls after just announcing his campaign last month, Breitbart News reported.