MTG Files Motion to Strip Gavel from Mike Johnson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion Friday that could force a vote to strip the gavel from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

The motion is not privileged, which means the House will not immediately hold a vote on the motion. The procedural motion is the same one Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used in October 2023 to end Kevin McCarthy’s speakership after only nine months.

Greene filed the motion shortly before the House voted on a $1.2 trillion minibus spending bill. That 1,000-plus page legislation was released in the 2:00 a.m. ET hour Thursday morning, but Speaker Johnson held the vote Friday morning, violating rules intended to give lawmakers adequate time to review legislation.

BREAKING: House passes $1.2 TRILLION spending bill. Johnson passed the bill despite opposition from a MAJORITY of Rs, violating the Hastert Rule. pic.twitter.com/tXijSrlJRK — Bradley Jaye (@bradleyajaye) March 22, 2024

Significantly, Johnson violated the Hastert Rule to pass the spending bill. That rule dictates that a Republican Speaker cannot pass legislation without the support of the majority of the House Republican Conference. Yet only 101 Republicans voted for the bill, with 112 voting in opposition.

Greene can change her resolution to privileged, which would force the House to address it. But with the spending bill passed, the House began a two-week Easter recess. When the House reconvenes, questions about Johnson’s future will be louder than ever.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.