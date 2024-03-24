‘The Message Is Too Feminine’: James Carville Slams Democrat Strategy, Biden’s Low Approval Rating

Veteran Democrat consultant James Carville is blaming President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings on “too many preachy females” in the party, and he compared seeing the abysmal polling numbers to “walking in on your grandma naked.”

“You can’t get the image out of your mind,” James Carville, a longtime strategist who headed former President Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 campaign, told the New York Times of Biden’s 37 percent approval rating.

While Carville still works for Democrats, he has been notoriously outspoken on their shortcomings in messaging.

The 79-year-old political consultant went on to say that his party’s “feminine” focus on “woke stuff is killing us.”

“A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females” spearheading the Democrats’ message, he said. “‘Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’ The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.'”

“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” Carville continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”

He also criticized the party’s dismissal of Biden’s old age and mental health.

“Now don’t tell me that Biden has more energy or cognition than Trump because it’s evident that, yeah, Trump’s got word salads, but he projects energy,” Carville said — adding that the Republican nominee is “insane” and a “criminal.”

Even with all of his negative aspects, Biden is still backed by Carville.

“He’s a tenacious guy that’s had a real life. He’s a state school guy. He doesn’t have an iota of elitism. He doesn’t even know what ‘woke’ is,” the strategist said.