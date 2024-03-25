Boeing CEO to Resign at End of 2024 amid Safety Crisis

Boeing’s chief executive Dave Calhoun will leave the troubled aircraft manufacturer by the end of this year, the company said Monday.

His departure comes amid the single biggest safety crisis for Boeing since crashes of two of its Max 8 jets in 2018 and 2019.

Larry Kellner, chair of Boeing’s board of directors, will also leave the role.

He will be replaced by former Qualcomm chief executive Steve Mollenkopf, who will lead the search for Calhoun’s successor, the Financial Times reports.

In a third significant change, Boeing announced that Stan Deal, head of its commercial aeroplane division, which has been at the centre of the recent crisis swamping the group, will retire immediately.

He will be replaced by the company’s chief operating officer, Stephanie Pope.

The firm is under pressure after a door panel on a plane blew-out in mid-air in January.

No-one was injured during the incident, but the firm’s safety record has come under renewed scrutiny.

Calhoun took on the chief executive role in early 2020 after the previous boss, Dennis Muilenburg, was ousted following two fatal Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes which claimed the lives of 346 passengers and crew.

Calhoun said on Monday: “The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company.”

Boeing shares were up more than three percent in pre-market trading on Monday.

