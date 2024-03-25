Former Lifelong Democrat Elon Musk: ‘We Need a Red Wave or America Is Toast’

Billionaire Elon Musk, a self-proclaimed former lifelong Democrat, declared on Monday that America needs a “red wave” in the 2024 election or it will face a severe catastrophe.

“I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast,” Musk said on his platform, X.

Musk had been responding to a poll from one account asking people if they still consider themselves liberal.

“I used to consider myself a Democrat. Now, I feel like the Democratic party is very bad, but I still consider myself Liberal. Anyone else?” the account asked.

When Musk replied with a need for a “red wave,” the account said:

I just want politicians that actually care about people – not upholding the current system that incentivizes politicians to hold power forever instead of fixing issues. IMO the two party system is the core issue here, and it’s less about voting one party in than the other. Although I agree that the Democratic party has turned mega fringe, but I can’t say that the Republican party is that much better.

I voted 100% Dem until a few years ago. Now, I think we need a red wave or America is toast. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

I just want politicians that actually care about people – not upholding the current system that incentivizes politicians to hold power forever instead of fixing issues. IMO the two party system is the core issue here, and it's less about voting one party in than the other.… — Farzad (@farzyness) March 24, 2024

Elon Musk did back Republicans in the 2022 midterms, admitting that extremist Democrat positions pushed him further away.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk said in a post at the time.

“I’m open to the idea of voting Democrat again in the future,” he added.

A recent poll showed that only 24 percent of independent voters believe President Joe Biden will win reelection. Per Breitbart News:

Only 24 percent of independent voters believe President Joe Biden will secure reelection in November, a YouGov poll found this week. The poll asked respondents, “Regardless of who you prefer, who do you think would win the presidential election if Joe Biden were the Democratic candidate and Donald Trump were the Republican candidate?” Less than a quarter of independents said Biden would defeat Trump, and only three-fourths of Democrats predicted a Biden win.

Former President Donald Trump has also been gaining on Biden in swing states, such as Michigan.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.