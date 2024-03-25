Nolte: Donald Trump Scores Highest Favorability Rating Among Major Political Figures

In the latest Harvard Caps/Harris poll, former President Trump’s favorability rating is higher than those of more than 20 other political figures — and 12 net points higher than Joe Biden’s.

With a 50 percent favorable rating, Trump tops His Fraudulency Joe Biden (44 percent favorable), former GOP rival Nikki Haley (42 percent), and former 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton (40 percent).

Additionally, Trump is only one of eight political figures with a net positive favorable rating, meaning his favorable rating is higher than his unfavorable rating. At 50 percent favorable and 45 percent unfavorable, Trump is +5 points.

Biden is underwater 7 points: 44 to 51 percent favorable/unfavorable.

Hillary Clinton is upside down 11 points: 40 percent favorable to 51 percent unfavorable.

Two political figures the corporate media have thrown everything at to personally destroy also enjoy a net favorability rating. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is +17 (the best in the poll), 49 to 32 percent. Elon Musk is +10 percent, 46 to 37 percent. Even Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is +1, 32 to 31 percent.

Those of you who still allow yourselves to be gaslighted by the corporate media will be surprised by how poorly several media darlings poll.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CA) is underwater 14 points with a 28 to 42 favorable/unfavorable rating.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is down 6 points, 28 to 34 percent.

Hunter Biden has the worst rating in this poll BY FAR. Biden’s corrupt son’s favorability rating is underwater 33 points at 22 favorable to 55 percent unfavorable.

Another fascinating item in the poll comes from a question asked of 2,111 registered voters on March 20 and 21: “Do you approve or disapprove of the job that Donald Trump did as president?”

A majority of 55 percent look back and say they approve of the job Trump did as president. Only 43 percent said they disapprove. That’s 12 points above water.

Currently, in this same poll, Biden’s job approval rating is underwater by 7 points, with 45 approving and 52 percent disapproving.

When you look at the billions of dollars the corporate media are spending to trash Trump and smear his time as president, those are remarkable numbers that once again expose the media’s increasing irrelevancy.

Of course, the media see these numbers and immediately think, We’re not hitting Trump hard enough. If we get nastier and come up with even wilder lies, that will bring these numbers down. So, the media will double and triple down in the coming months with an unprecedented number of conspiracy theories and hysteria.

Man, if Trump wins reelection and does so with an unprecedented (for a Republican) chunk of young, black, and Hispanic voters — which is what we see in the polling — the media will never be the same. Not only will they lose what’s left of their twisted minds, but their credibility will be even more shot in the minds of the public. Maybe even Democrats addicted to MSNBC and the like will finally wake up. There has to come a time when Democrats get tired of getting gaslighted by the media about how unpopular Trump is and how racial minorities hate him.

And then Trump comes into office knowing he can’t run again, which makes him a president with nothing to lose and everything to prove… This could be pretty sweet.

Only Trump can defeat Trump in November.

This is his race to lose.

Borrowed Time is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available on Kindle and Audiobook.