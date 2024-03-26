A body has been discovered in the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge as the U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for the six missing construction workers.

“We are hearing one body was found,” Baltimore City Council Member Phylicia Porter said on CNN.

No details have been released about the body or the identity of the person discovered.

According to Daily Mail, “five vehicles are currently submerged in the river, with six construction workers unaccounted for who had been working on the bridge when it went down.”

On Tuesday night, authorities said that the search for the missing construction workers had been called off. Per the New York Times:

The Coast Guard ended its search late Tuesday for six construction workers who were on a bridge in Baltimore when it was rammed by a cargo ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River. The admiral and Col. Roland L. Butler of the Maryland State Police described harrowing conditions for rescuers, including changing currents and dangerous debris. Colonel Butler said divers would attempt to return to the water at 6 a.m. Wednesday to try to recover the bodies.

Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference after dark that “we do not believe we are going to find any of these individuals still alive.”