A body has been discovered in the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge as the U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for the six missing construction workers.
“We are hearing one body was found,” Baltimore City Council Member Phylicia Porter said on CNN.
No details have been released about the body or the identity of the person discovered.
According to Daily Mail, “five vehicles are currently submerged in the river, with six construction workers unaccounted for who had been working on the bridge when it went down.”
On Tuesday night, authorities said that the search for the missing construction workers had been called off. Per the New York Times:
The Coast Guard ended its search late Tuesday for six construction workers who were on a bridge in Baltimore when it was rammed by a cargo ship and collapsed into the Patapsco River.
The admiral and Col. Roland L. Butler of the Maryland State Police described harrowing conditions for rescuers, including changing currents and dangerous debris. Colonel Butler said divers would attempt to return to the water at 6 a.m. Wednesday to try to recover the bodies.
Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath said at a news conference after dark that “we do not believe we are going to find any of these individuals still alive.”
“We do not know where they are, but we intend to give it our best effort to help these families find closure,” said Colonel Butler.
As Breitbart News reported, the massive Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the dark of night when a large cargo ship reportedly lost control and rammed into its support system.
“A four-lane bridge carrying the Interstate-695 over the mouth of Baltimore harbour collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, around 0130 EST (0530GMT). Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott has said he is aware of an ‘incident at the Key Bridge’ and that emergency services are on scene,” the report noted.
President Joe Biden has already said that the government will cover the entirety of the costs for cleaning up the aftermath and rebuilding the bridge.
“It’s my intention that we will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge. I expect the Congress to support my effort,” Biden said in a White House press conference. “It’s gonna take some time. And the people of Baltimore can count on us, though, to stick with that every step of the way until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt. We’re not leaving until this job is done.”
When asked if the company behind the ship will pay for the repairs, the president said, “We’re going to pay to get the bridge rebuilt and open.”
